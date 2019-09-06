TODAY |

KiwiRail to train prisoners as track workers in Northland

More From
New Zealand
Business
Northland
Transport


KiwiRail is planning to take on prisoners as track workers - in the wake of the Government's new investment in Northland rail.

The $94.8 million cash injection from the Provincial Growth Fund was announced on Friday by the Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones.

The company's advertised for about 20 paid staff as it begins the job of rebuilding the old line between Whangārei and Auckland.

Rail spokesman Albie Barr said KiwiRail was also looking to recruit 20 trainees from Ngāwhā Prison, near Kaikohe.

"We'll be out there interviewing and shortlisting from 100 potential cadets or workers; then we'll narrow it down to 20," he said.

"It'll lead into full-time jobs, so they will get jobs with KiwiRail eventually, when they're released."

Ngāwhā prisoners had already proved to be among the best workers recruited to help with Government's tree-planting schemes in the north, Mr Barr said.

He expected the same would apply to those selected as railway trainees.

KiwiRail said it would take a year to rebuild the North Auckland line, enabling it to carry containers and other freight at a speed that would make it economic.

KiwiRail train. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Business
Northland
Transport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:19
Watch: Japanese kids perform impressive haka to welcome All Blacks to Rugby World Cup
2
Customer turns to Fair Go after his bank dumps him without explanation
3
Flooding turns Coromandel Peninsula resident's home into 'lakeside property'
4
Auckland boy left in tears by opponent's father tells fired-up parents on the sideline: 'Quiet down a bit'
5
Flooding on Coromandel Peninsula forces road closures, people to flee house
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Flooding turns Coromandel Peninsula resident's home into 'lakeside property'

Upper North Island residents warned to brace for heavy rain, thunderstorms today

Flooding on Coromandel Peninsula forces road closures, people to flee house
11:42

Independent inquiry into alleged sexual assault by Labour Party staffer expected to take four weeks