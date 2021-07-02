KiwiRail may seek costs from owner after train fatally hits herd of cows

KiwiRail says there have been 67 recorded incidents of trains colliding with animals in the past 12 months.

KiwiRail (file photo). Source: rnz.co.nz

By Kate Gregan of rnz.co.nz

The company confirmed one of its locomotives collided with a herd of cows on the tracks between Ōtorohanga and Hangatiki at the weekend.

KiwiRail said it understood that about 30 cows died, however, RNZ has been told it could be as many as 60.

The freight train travelling from Palmerston North to Hamilton struck the animals wandering in the rail corridor at around 9.30am on Saturday.

KiwiRail spokesperson Rangi Rarere said it was a distressing situation for all involved.

"Incidents like this are obviously catastrophic for the animals and distressing for farmers, our train drivers and those who need to clear the rail line," Rarere said.

Rarere said sadly, such events were not unusual.

"Saturday's incident is a timely reminder of the need to keep land well-fenced and gates closed to prevent livestock getting on the tracks."

KiwiRail said the incident damaged the locomotive, a traction pole for overhead power and disrupted eight train services including the Northern Explorer passenger train, which runs between Auckland and Wellington.

Rarere said KiwiRail may attempt to recoup costs from the livestock owner.

"KiwiRail's network is more than 3500km from Bluff to Whangārei and it passes through many rural areas.