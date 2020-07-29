KiwiRail builds new South Island facility with Covid-19 infrastructure fund

KiwiRail says a new $39 million maintenance facility in Christchurch will be the key to its South Island operations.
The new build in Waltham is set to begin in January and is part of the Government's $3 billion infrastructure Covid-19 recovery fund.
As well as helping them consolidate their facilities, KiwiRail chief executive Greg Miller says it'll improve working conditions for staff and boost energy efficiency.
"Our existing facilities are spread out and are in buildings that are reaching the end of their useful life," he says.
"The project goes to the core resilience of the network and the continued strength of our South Island operations."
The Government says current rail facilities in Christchurch are earthquake-damaged and not fit for purpose.
It's expected 300 jobs will be created over the next three years.
"Not only will the work at Waltham support hundreds of construction jobs, once finished the new facility will help us attract and retain the staff that we need for rail to play the part it should in New Zealand’s transport network," Mr Miller says.