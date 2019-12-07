TODAY |

KiwiRail anticipates significant damage after flooding

Source:  1 NEWS

KiwiRail officials are waiting for flood conditions to ease before they can assess the damage to rail lines in Rangitata. 

Source: 1 NEWS

This comes after severe thunderstorms swept the region causing slips along the Rangitata River over the weekend. 

It's estimated 350 metres of the train track. which is used up to six times a day by KiwiRail, is affected. 

According to general manager of operations Siva Sivapakkiam, an initial assessment carried out today shows the track has suffered significant damage but can't fully assess the damage until water levels drop.

Commuters have way through Rangitata as a main highway reopens after flooding

The Rangitata River was at one point flowing at around 2140 cumecs at the gorge recorder and may reach it' peak for the first time in 20 years, Timaru Civil Defence said in a statement.

KiwiRail officials say they are working hard to re-instate services as quickly as possible for their customers.


