Kiwifruit industry latest to offer jobs to workers affected by coronavirus pandemic

The kiwifruit industry is the latest to reach out to workers whose jobs have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

More kiwifruit pickers and packers are needed, and workers from Covid-19-impacted hospitality, tourism and forestry industries have been invited to join the harvest.

In total, more than 20,000 seasonal workers are needed, with Kiwi workers set to get first priority.

"The industry is extending a message out to those in the hospitality, tourism and forestry industries, or anyone who may not have sufficient work due to Covid-19, that there are plenty of jobs available in kiwifruit orchards and packhouses over the coming months," a press release from New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Incorporated states.

It comes after Countdown announced a similar proposal on Monday due to increased supply chain and retail demands during the pandemic.

Hospitality NZ has posted about the available jobs on its website.

"In consideration of the incoming reductions in available hours and jobs in the hospitality industry due to the impacts of Covid-19, there is notable concern for the thousands of Kiwis currently reliant on our hospitality businesses.

"In the current climate of the Covid-19 impact Countdown New Zealand have experienced a significantly increased need to employ new talent across both retail store operations and within their supply chains.

"They have reached out to Hospitality NZ to be a potential source of additional work and hours for hospitality staff who may experience struggles in the coming months as our businesses are impacted."

