KiwiBuild homes snapped up in Tauranga as scheme finally shows some success

The Government is finally seeing some success with KiwiBuild with houses being purchased in Tauranga.

At the weekend, KiwiBuild, the local district council and Classic Builders presented eight KiwiBuild homes in Omokoroa.

Within two days four of the houses were under contract to be sold.

A spokesperson said it's the fastest selling KiwiBuild development so far.

But it's not all good news as the Government revealed yesterday it has had to buy seven KiwiBuild homes in Christchurch and Auckland which haven't sold. 

That's on top of the five homes it bought in Wanaka last month.

    Source: 1 NEWS
