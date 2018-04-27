 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


KiwiBuild: Govt to invite expressions of interest for off-site construction from overseas companies

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

Prefab manufacturing of housing will be a "game changer" in New Zealand, Housing Minister Phil Twyford says.

The Housing Minister said ten homes on the property will be transformed into 102 new, dry, warm dwellings.

Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Twyford announced today the government will formally invite expressions of interest in off-site construction for KiwiBuild houses - from companies both here and overseas.

KiwiBuild is designed to help first home buyers, especially in Auckland, get into the property market. The aim is to build 100,000 affordable homes over the next 10 years.

Mr Twyford hoped that more than half of the KiwiBuild homes would be built in off-site factories.

"High tech manufacturing of homes, as is done in Europe and North America, could allow us to build KiwiBuild homes at scale and pace," he said in a statement.

However, he said it would take a few years to establish a factory line large enough to build the required number of prefab homes to get on top of the housing crisis.

However National's spokesperson for Housing and Urban Development Judith Collins has accused the Housing Minister of creating confusion and bringing the construction sector to a grinding halt.

"After six years and eight months he can't answer basic questions like how the industry would be funded, how the industry and buyers would get around bank lending restrictions, how he would free up land to build houses on and how he would get around his Government's immigration chaos to find the construction workforce needed," said Ms Collins.

"His only hope is that the private sector he has so consistently disparaged will have the answers.

"Mr Twyford has spent years claiming he would build 100,000 affordable houses for New Zealanders, no ifs or buts. Now his KiwiBuild pipedream has descended into farce," Ms Collins said.

The Government will announce the details of large-scale urban developments for KiwiBuild homes in the next few weeks.

There are eight Auckland locations the Government is currently doing due diligence on.

Related

Politics

Property

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The Mate Ma'a Tonga's star prop appeared on the Channel 9 show last night with teammate Jason Taumalolo.

'Don't ever waste our time again' - Tonga star Andrew Fifita blasts The Footy Show

2
Ross Ardern spoke about the birth of the PM’s baby girl on RNZ .

Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford to reveal their daughter to the world tomorrow

00:28
3
Pedro Ruiz III was killed after he asked his girlfriend to shoot him with a .50 calibre handgun to see if a thick book would stop the bullet.

YouTube stunt gone wrong: US man died after asking his girlfriend to shoot him with .50 calibre handgun to see if a book would stop it

4
This image provided by the Tempe Police Department shows an Uber SUV after hitting a woman on March 18, 2018 in Tempe, Ariz.

Distracted driver in auto Uber car kills cyclist


5
The Housing Minister said ten homes on the property will be transformed into 102 new, dry, warm dwellings.

KiwiBuild: Govt to invite expressions of interest for off-site construction from overseas companies

Woman dead after car flips in Northland crash

Emergency services were called to the crash in the town of Maungaturoto at 1:25pm today.


The Housing Minister said ten homes on the property will be transformed into 102 new, dry, warm dwellings.

KiwiBuild: Govt to invite expressions of interest for off-site construction from overseas companies

Prefab manufacturing of housing will be a "game changer" in NZ, Housing Minister Phil Twyford says.

Ross Ardern spoke about the birth of the PM’s baby girl on RNZ .

Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford to reveal their daughter to the world tomorrow

A very large bunch of flowers was delivered from the King of Saudi Arabia, which was so large it had to be carried on a wheelchair and wouldn't fit inside Ms Ardern's room.

00:15
Buckman set up his centre Rob Thompson with a simple try after a surge down the right flank in his team’s 29-10 victory in Invercargill.

Richard 'Barracuda' Buckman ignites late attack as Highlanders outclass plucky French Barbarians in Invercargill

The Highlanders defeated the French Barbarians 29-10 at Rugby Park in Invercargill tonight.

04:01
In the latest edition of Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver, 1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent wraps up the week's news from around the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: History in Cook Islands election, and controversy at Utah graduation

1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent wraps up the week's news from around the region. 1 NEWS.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 