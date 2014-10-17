 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Kiwibuild could fail due to skills shortage in construction sector, says UK government adviser

share

Source:

NZN

The government's flagship Kiwibuild programme is doomed to fail unless the construction sector can find a way of addressing the chronic skills shortage, says a leading adviser to the UK government.

Source: 1 NEWS

Mark Farmer, author of the 2016 report "Modernise or die: Time to decide the industry's future" is visiting New Zealand this week.

He argues worsening skills shortages in the construction sector will see house prices increasing and quality falling - even if the government solves other problems, like availability of land.

The government has said its Kiwibuild programme will deliver 100,000 affordable houses over the next 10 years.

But that's not going to happen without a radical rethink of how the construction sector operates, Mr Farmer said.

"Japan lost 30 per cent of its construction workforce in last 14 years - that's how bad it could get."

In New Zealand, far more builders and tradespeople were leaving the industry each year than were coming in, a situation which could push up costs and delay vital building projects.

Mr Farmer said there also needs to be a fundamental shift in the way the building sector works to make the industry more efficient.

He called it "pre-manufactured value" - increasing the amount of a house that is made in a factory or workshop and assembled on site.

Traditionally around 40 per cent of any house is pre-made but a new UK Government affordable housing project, Homes England, will see that percentage rise to as much as 65 per cent in some cases, Mr Farmer said, including pre-made wall and floor systems, and even whole bathrooms or kitchens.

Related

Politics

Property

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:10
1
West Aucklanders stage a gender reveal burnout after kind warning for neighbours

West Auckland couple send neighbours a polite warning before gender reveal burnout

01:40
2
Matty McLean gives the latest update on weather conditions across the country.

Batten down the hatches Auckland! Heavy rain likely, as Cyclone Hola eyes NZ from the Pacific


01:44
3
One of the girls in the Turpin family appeared on You Tube under a different name.

Daughter in captive Californian 'House of Horrors' secretly posted sad original songs to YouTube

00:43
4
Auckland City Assistant Area Commander Barry Fox said the fire was 100m by 70m in area and as high as 12m in some places.

Video: 'It's a huge fire... we expect it to burn for most of the day' - fire fighters battle monster blaze at Auckland scrap metal yard

00:07
5
A Brisbane man has been charged with assault after attacking a boy who was allegedly bullying his step-daughter.

Watch: 'Get off him!' Enraged dad chokes 14-year-old accused of bullying his step-daughter


03:05
Otago University Professor of public health Tony Blakely says kids shouldn’t be drinking “crap” sugary energy drinks.

'We’re behind the eight-ball' – health professor says NZ should follow UK ban on sale of energy drinks to teens

Otago University's Tony Blakely approves of a ban on energy drinks.

03:34
1 NEWS' Joy Reid is in Salisbury, where a massive operation is taking place to find out what happened.

'Mystery and intrigue' – how did a former Russian spy and his daughter fall ill in English town?

1 NEWS' Joy Reid is in Salisbury, where a massive operation is taking place to find out what happened.


00:43
Auckland City Assistant Area Commander Barry Fox said the fire was 100m by 70m in area and as high as 12m in some places.

Video: 'It's a huge fire... we expect it to burn for most of the day' - fire fighters battle monster blaze at Auckland scrap metal yard

Twenty fire trucks, and 80 firefighters are still battling the blaze in Otahuhu this morning.


01:54
A fresh wave of bars and restaurants are opening this month.

Christchurch nightlife making a comeback after years of rebuilding

Some are calling for a night mayor like Amsterdam and New York have to manage their nightlife.

01:26
This summer smashed the previous record set way back in 1934.

After New Zealand's hottest summer for decades, Seven Sharp dishes out its Weather Awards

The TVNZ1 show look back on the summer just gone.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 