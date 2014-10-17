Kiwibuild could fail due to skills shortage in construction sector, says UK government adviser

The government's flagship Kiwibuild programme is doomed to fail unless the construction sector can find a way of addressing the chronic skills shortage, says a leading adviser to the UK government.

Source: 1 NEWS

Mark Farmer, author of the 2016 report "Modernise or die: Time to decide the industry's future" is visiting New Zealand this week.

He argues worsening skills shortages in the construction sector will see house prices increasing and quality falling - even if the government solves other problems, like availability of land.

The government has said its Kiwibuild programme will deliver 100,000 affordable houses over the next 10 years.

But that's not going to happen without a radical rethink of how the construction sector operates, Mr Farmer said.

"Japan lost 30 per cent of its construction workforce in last 14 years - that's how bad it could get."

In New Zealand, far more builders and tradespeople were leaving the industry each year than were coming in, a situation which could push up costs and delay vital building projects.

Mr Farmer said there also needs to be a fundamental shift in the way the building sector works to make the industry more efficient.

He called it "pre-manufactured value" - increasing the amount of a house that is made in a factory or workshop and assembled on site.