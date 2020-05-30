KiwiBuild buyers trying to get out of delayed Wellington apartment complex to get entire deposits back

KiwiBuild buyers trying to get out of a delayed Wellington apartment complex will now get their entire deposits back.

It comes after a story from 1 NEWS on Saturday which revealed the property developer would let them out of the contracts but planned to keep thousands of dollars as a fee.

Housing Minister Megan Woods said in the house this afternoon that’s now changed.

“I understand the developer will be communicating with KiwiBuild Monark purchasers to inform them that they are offering to return the full deposit payable on all KiwiBuild contracts cancelled and no costs will be recovered,” Ms Woods said.

“This offer will be for 10 working days from today. The developer and the Government remain committed to this development and we are confident there will continue to be demand for these homes.”

Last week, 1 NEWS also revealed the apartments, which were meant to be ready by this July, are now expected to be completed in June 2022.

Ms Woods also confirmed she’s working with officials to ensure those buying two- and three-bedroom Monark apartments only have to live in them for a year, as opposed to three years.

A buyer who has been trying to get out of a KiwiBuild contract for a Monark apartment because of the delays says it’s a brilliant outcome.