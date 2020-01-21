Kiwibank entices new homeowners with free Fiji holiday as home loan wars heat up

Kiwibank is attempting to entice new homeowners to take a mortgage with them by offering a free Fiji holiday along with their home loan.

The deal is advertised as being a "great way to start the new year off on the right foot".

Kiwibank will send those who sign-up for a home loan with them between 20 January and 29 February 2020 on a five-night stay in Fiji for two people.

Certain criteria needs to be met for the offer to be valid.

The home loan needs to be at least $250,000, with a minimum equity of 20 per cent and drawdown by 24 April 2020.

It comes as a Demographia International Housing Affordability Survey released yesterday points to New Zealand homes being unaffordable to buy when comparing the median house price with median household income.

However, One Roof Property commentator Ashley Church told TVNZ1’s Breakfast that the survey is missing some important factors.

“It doesn’t factor in two things. It doesn’t factor in increases in wages over time, but more importantly, it doesn’t factor in interest rates,” says Mr Church. “We’ve had this dramatic reduction in interest rates over the last 20 years.”

