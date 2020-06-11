Kiwibank and TSB Bank websites go down

Banking websites Kiwibank and TSB have gone offline today due to network issues. It is not clear if this is connected to cyber attacks against New Zealand institutions in the past week.

Source: Supplied

TSB Bank's online services went down this afternoon, but the bank would not say if it was a cyber attack or not.

In a statement, TSB chief executive Donna Cooper said the bank was working closely with local and international suppliers, the appropriate authorities had been told, and the bank would work closely with them.

She would not comment any further.

Kiwibank's web services were down for a few hours this afternoon, but a spokesperson says that was an internal issue.

On social media, the bank said it was due to network issues, and staff were aware of an issue with its mobile app and internet banking not working.

It was not clear whether these were related to the cyber attacks that shut down the New Zealand Stock Exchange, and failed to impact media websites Stuff and RNZ.

A Kiwibank spokesperson said they were investigating the cause but it was not believed to be a cyber attack.