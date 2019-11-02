Kiwi youngster to represent NZ at World Championships of Performing Arts

A Christchurch 11-year-old is set to become one of the youngest artists to represent New Zealand at the World Championships of Performing Arts in Los Angeles next year.

William Johnston will compete against people from more than 60 countries with up to $500,000 worth of scholarships to specialist academies can be won.

The event attracts thousands of competitors – who showcase their talents in singing, acting, dancing and modelling.

WCOPA’s New Zealand Director, Dina Janse Van Rensburg, told 1 NEWS it’ll be a massive opportunity for William to get noticed by some of the industry’s best.

“One can never say what’ll come from this, but the opportunity is there for William to be spotted by managers, directors, movie producers… you just never know,” she said.

It’s an achievement that hasn’t come easy for Johnston, who couldn’t talk until he was four years old, and grew up with a severe stutter.

His father, Grant Johnston, said that all changed when he learnt how to sing.

“When he started singing, the stutter went away and now a few years later it’s gone completely,” he said.

Johnston is now spending all his free time on weekends busking at Christchurch’s Cashell Mall to raise the $20,000 needed to head to the Championships next August.