Kiwi WWI heroes remembered as Bill English pays his respects at Belgium memorial

Emma Keeling 

1 NEWS Europe Correspondent

The Prime Minister has paid his respects to New Zealand soldiers killed during WWI on the Western Front today.

Bill English and his wife Mary laid a wreath at the Menin Gate, a Commonwealth War Graves Commission monument, built above the road on which Allied troops marched from Ypres towards the battlefields of Ypres Salient in Belgium during the war.

Mr English's final destination was Tyne Cot Cemetery which is the largest Commonwealth War Graves Commission cemetery on the Western Front.

It contains 520 NZ WW1 graves, more than any other cemetery.

It's a historic site from the Battle of Passchendale (31 July - 10 November 1917) which marks its centenary this year.

During the battle New Zealand had its blackest day in our nation's post 1840 existence with 3,700 casualties, of which 45 officers and 800 men were either dead or lying mortally wounded.

