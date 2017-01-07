Kiwi women 'terrified' after being caught up in Florida airport shooting

A Kiwi woman has described being paralysed with fear after being caught up in the Florida airport shooting rampage, that killed five people and wounded eight others today, Fairfax reports.

Auckland woman Caroline Gaisford, 33, told Fairfax she was checking at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport with her friend when they heard the first gunshot.

"We checked in at the kiosk and we were waiting in the queue to drop our bags off and we heard this really loud bang," she said.

"And me being an innocent little Kiwi, didn't register what it was. Then there was another, I think there was eight gun shots all up, and by the fifth one everyone was screaming and running."

Gaisford said the experience was terrifying as her and her friend Joanne Wing, 34, huddled on the floor behind a pillar, and hid behind their suitcases.

"We thought about running for it, because a lot of people were running behind the check-in counters, but I was paralysed," she said.

Fifteen minutes later they heard a gunman had been shot dead but chose to hide for another two hours before receiving instruction from airport staff.

The gunman has since been identified by authorities as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago.

He was arrested after throwing his weapon down and lying spread-eagle on the ground, authorities and witnesses said.