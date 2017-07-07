Kiwi woman urgently needing cochlear implant not even on waiting list and feeling ignored

Car mad Danielle MacKay is in a race to save her hearing.

In March, 1 NEWS told how the 22-year-old would be completely deaf, if she didn't have a cochlear implant.

Now, with just weeks before her hearing deteriorates completely, she's learned that she isn't even on a waiting list for the surgery.

She says she is "depressed, angry and upset" by the news.

In the last few weeks she's struggled to communicate with her family and boyfriend Chris McGlory.

They love to go drag racing in his car at the weekends – but she's worried that soon she won't even be able to hear the roar of the engine.

She's already lost her job and had to give up her beloved surf-lifesaving.

"I want to be able to live my life, save money, travel the world, have nice things," she said.

A recent visit to her audiologist confirmed she has just two-and-a-half months left. If she loses her hearing completely, it's unlikely the surgery would be successful.

But when she contacted officials, she learned she is on a secondary review list – not the list for surgery. "Personally, I feel like they are not thinking I am important," she said. "Why can't I go to the top of the list?"

Ms MacKay has tried fundraising for the $60,000-$90,000 needed to do the surgery privately, but fell well short of the target, setting up a Give a Little page.

Now almost 25,000 people have signed a petition calling on the Government to step in.