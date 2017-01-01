 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Kiwi woman suffers burns at NYE celebration in Thailand

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A burning string of fireworks sent sparks flying at a massive crowd of around 2,000 during Thailand’s Full Moon Party, just minutes after the New Year's Eve countdown.

A Kiwi woman was one of many who suffered minor burns.
Source: Supplied

A former 1 NEWS NOW reporter Madison Reidy was one of many who suffered minor burns when strong winds blew the sparks into the mosh pit of partygoers.

"My whole body was burning; I could feel sparks stinging my face, legs and arms. It felt as though all of my skin was on fire," says Reidy.

The 21-year-old says she fell to the ground to avoid being burnt by the fiery sparks when the sparks started flying.

"We heard people closer to the sign screaming and the crowed swayed, pushing people over," she says.

Reidy says a few seconds after hearing others scream in pain she and a small group of New Zealanders felt the sparks sting their skin.

"I yelled at my friends to duck. I dropped to the ground and curled up in a ball covering my face to protect it from being burned.

"We think the female tourist next to us broke her ankle after being trampled on by the crowd."

Reidy suffered minor burns to her back, chest and legs but said the damage felt worse at the time.

Reidy said she was worried the sign would blow up completely and cause a larger explosion.

"The second the sparks stopped flying at us, we tried to run in the opposite direction but the crowd was so large no one could move. We were stuck."

It is estimated that 10,000 - 30,000 partygoers attended the internationally renown party to celebrate New Year's Eve in 2016.

The Full Moon party is renown for electronic music, glow in the dark body paint and buckets of alcoholic beverages sold at local stalls, and is held at Haad Rin beach in southern Thailand each month to celebrate the appearance of the full moon.

Related

Asia

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:07
1
The foursome took part in a charity event for the people of Kaikoura – with hilarious results.

Watch: Saveas v Williams sisters – The hilarious meeting between superstar siblings

00:19
2
Firefighters on their way to a scrub fire found the Gun City store in Penrose "wide open".

Ram raid burglary at Auckland gun shop

01:56
3
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Five in hospital, three critical, after campervan and car collide in Waikato


4
1 NEWS

Body washed up on Hawke's Bay beach, not in water for long according to police

02:10
5
The ASB Tennis Arena was sold out, and the proceeds from the tickets will go to the Kaikoura District Council.

Charity tennis match between the Williams and Savea siblings raises $65,000 for Kaikoura


00:07
A Kiwi woman was one of many who suffered minor burns.

Kiwi woman suffers burns at NYE celebration in Thailand

A burning string of fireworks sent sparks flying at a massive crowd at a Full Moon Party.

00:53
New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker v Andy Ruiz Jr. WBO World Heavyweight Title. Burger King Road to the title by Duco Boxing. Vector Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 10 December 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Duco Events seeking public funding for Joseph Parker's WBO title defence

Co-owner David Higgins has spoken of how Duco intend to stage Parker's first bout as the WBO champion.

00:56
The New Year was celebrated with a quite swim in the Wellington lagoon for a few last night.

Brave souls welcome 2017 with midnight dip

The New Year was celebrated with a quick swim in the Wellington lagoon for a few last night.

00:41
Bolt called in after his team secured a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough at Old Trafford.

Watch: 'It's not Usain Bolt is it?!' – Olympic champion hilariously phones up Manchester United TV

Bolt called in after his team secured a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough at Old Trafford.

02:49
The 60-year-old died today after being in hospital since suffering a heart attack on Saturday.

Disney to receive multi-million dollar insurance payout following Carrie Fisher's death

Carrie Fisher's death has reportedly prompted the biggest personal accident insurance claim.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ