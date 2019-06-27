TODAY |

Kiwi woman with rare connective tissue disorder speaks about the grey area of euthanasia eligibility

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Health

A New Zealand woman who fronts a campaign urging voters to say no to legalising euthanasia has spoken out about the condition she battles and why choosing death could be too easy for her.

Kylee Black fronts the campaign Defend NZ, which explores the complexities and concerns people with disabilities face in the light of a proposed End of Life Choice Bill.

She has a rare connective tissue disorder, Ehlers Danlos Syndrome - which may classify her at any given point as being "terminally ill" depending on the severity of her condition.

Last night MPs voted 70 to 50 in support for the second reading of the End of Life Choice Bill.

It will move the proposed law to the next stage, where it would be debated in detail by all of Parliament, before a final vote.

Ms Black says she has some very real concerns about the proposed euthanasia bill.

She said if euthanasia were legal, she would find it challenging to say no to it on her most difficult days.

"All I would need to do is remove my feeding tube and I would have less than six months to live," she says.

"I have to fight for life every single day, if euthanasia is legalised it changes this playing field completely because now every single day I have to make an active choice to not choose death.

"I’m a young person, I want to live, I hate the situation I’m in, I’m in it and I want to fight for life but now if euthanasia goes through I have to fight myself to not choose death."

Last night's second reading saw MPs both for and against deliver emotional and heated speeches.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kylee Black says on her most difficult days it would be hard to say no to assisted dying. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:39
GoFundMe says former Wallaby’s campaign violated its terms.
Israel Folau's legal fund tops $2 million as he takes on Rugby Australia
2
A months-old video of Megan Rapinoe has emerged, and the US President isn’t happy.
'We're not going to the f****** White House' - US football star ignites war of words with Donald Trump
3
Paula Bennett and the Breakfast crew struggled to contain themselves at the NZ First MP’s odd remark.
Shane Jones leaves Paula Bennett, Breakfast crew baffled after saying Judith Collins is 'lurking in the corner'
4
The Housing portfolio will now be headed by Megan Woods who work alongside Kris Faafoi and Phil Tywford.
Megan Woods becomes new Housing Minister, Kris Faafoi elevated in Ardern's Cabinet reshuffle
5
Typed letter left in West Auckland family's letterbox.
West Auckland family targeted with death threats, racism and dead animals
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Typed letter left in West Auckland family's letterbox.

West Auckland family targeted with death threats, racism and dead animals

Brain disease linked to repeated concussions found in former NRL player
08:07
Lesley Martin talks about the End of Life Bill after it yesterday passed its second reading in Parliament.

Euthanasia campaigner Lesley Martin has concerns about End of Life Bill, calls for more rigorous process
00:19
Four foreign nationals were arrested in raids after the Maersk Line ship arrived from Chile.

Men admit roles in $20 million Tauranga cocaine bust