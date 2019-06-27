Kiwi woman with rare connective tissue disorder speaks about the grey area of euthanasia eligibility

A New Zealand woman who fronts a campaign urging voters to say no to legalising euthanasia has spoken out about the condition she battles and why choosing death could be too easy for her.

Kylee Black fronts the campaign Defend NZ, which explores the complexities and concerns people with disabilities face in the light of a proposed End of Life Choice Bill.

She has a rare connective tissue disorder, Ehlers Danlos Syndrome - which may classify her at any given point as being "terminally ill" depending on the severity of her condition.

Last night MPs voted 70 to 50 in support for the second reading of the End of Life Choice Bill.

It will move the proposed law to the next stage, where it would be debated in detail by all of Parliament, before a final vote.

Ms Black says she has some very real concerns about the proposed euthanasia bill.

She said if euthanasia were legal, she would find it challenging to say no to it on her most difficult days.

"All I would need to do is remove my feeding tube and I would have less than six months to live," she says.

"I have to fight for life every single day, if euthanasia is legalised it changes this playing field completely because now every single day I have to make an active choice to not choose death.

"I’m a young person, I want to live, I hate the situation I’m in, I’m in it and I want to fight for life but now if euthanasia goes through I have to fight myself to not choose death."