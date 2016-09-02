Kiwi woman appears in Bali court over drugs charges

A New Zealand woman has appeared in a Bali court following allegations she was high, "babbling" and carrying drugs when she flew into the popular island from Australia in 2016.

Myra William said nothing as she was lead into Denpasar Court today for the first day of her trial in which she faces charges of drug trafficking and possession.

It is alleged the 27-year-old, who flew into Denpasar from Australia on August 31, began "babbling" when asked to queue for her travel documents and was later found to be carrying 0.43g of methamphetamine.

Prosecutor Paulus Agung said her erratic behaviour caught the attention of immigration officials, who contacted narcotic and custom officers.

"When the custom officer arrived, the defendant was asked to stand up from her seat to be taken to the customs area for checking," he said.

"When she got up from her seat ... a plastic pouch with white crystalline substance in it, suspected to be shabu (ice), fell from the defendant's left pant pocket".

Customs then checked William's bags but found nothing further.

William's lawyer Poppy Eunike said her client was not objecting to the indictment and admitted to having drugs on her.

It is understood William's defence will argue she was a drug user and is therefore eligible for a lesser sentence.

The maximum penalty for the possession of less than 5g of drugs carries a 12-years prison sentence, while importation has a maximum of 15 years.