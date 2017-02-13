 

Kiwi wineries skating on thin ice by putting 'wine of Australia' in small print on back of bottles

The Commerce Commission says New Zealand wineries putting cheap Australian wine in their bottles and selling it as theirs may not be covered legally by putting "wine of Australia" in small print on the back of the bottle. 

Fair Go reported more and more iconic Kiwi brands are filling their bottles with what the programme called "cheap Aussie plonk". 

More and more iconic brands are using Aussie wine in Kiwi bottles. And people have noticed.
Source: Fair Go

The programme said the law is really clear on labeling, with the Fair Trading Act stating it's illegal to mislead customers.

The act says, "No person shall make a false or misleading representation concerning the place of origin of goods."

The Commerce Commission says putting "wine of Australia" in small print on the back of the bottle doesn't necessarily cover the New Zealand wineries legally. 

It's the overall impression customers get when they look at a product that matters.

About 40 per cent of all the wine sold in New Zealand is less than $10.

David Mason, founder of Whitecliff Wines in Hawke's Bay, calculates he gets 80 cents from a $10 bottle of wine.

He said it's impossible to produce a bottle of New Zealand wine for that amount so he puts Australian wine in a New Zealand bottle.

Mr Mason said Whitecliff "used to be an $18 brand" but competition and downward price pressure after the global financial crisis saw those prices come down to $10 "which at that stage made it uneconomic to do it in New Zealand".

