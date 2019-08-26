Kiwi winemakers battle for title of Young Viticulturalist of the Year

The next generation of New Zealand wine growers have been battling it out in Hawke's Bay, for the honour of being crowned Young Viticulturalist of the Year.

The competition is in its 14th year, aiming to test all the skills growers need to take the multi-billion-dollar industry into the future.

North Canterbury's Zoe Marychurch one of six regional finalists, hoping to become the second women to take out the final in as many years.

"It's been pretty fierce here today, they've definitely been trying to test us and throw everything at us, inside and outside the books," she told 1 NEWS.

The $1.3 billion export sector is on high alert to threats like the marmorated stink bug which could devastate production.

This has seen entrants having to develop a biosecurity report and plan for their home vineyard as part of the competition.