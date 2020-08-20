TODAY |

Kiwi wine reviewer based in Switzerland dies from Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

A Kiwi woman living in Switzerland has died of Covid-19, according to Facebook tributes from her loved ones posted online. 

Switzerland (file photo). Source: istock.com

Nina Bobillier, who was working in Vaud as a wine reviewer, was described by her friend and master of wine Robin Kick as her “spirit sister”.

“Covid took your life away way too soon,” she said in a post on Facebook.

“I honestly cannot even believe that I am writing this. I feel like I am in [a] parallel universe, speaking with another’s voice and writing with another’s hands. It just doesn’t feel real.

“I will always remember your warmth and light. Please know that we all loved you.”

Kick said Bobillier’s condition had deteriorated “so fast”. 

“Whether you knew it or not, you were one of my closest friends in Switzerland, and I always looked forward to hearing from you and all your funny WhatsApp voice messages.”

Another friend said: “I am so deeply shocked and saddened by the news. I stayed with Nina in Switzerland 10 years ago exactly and we spent some time together in New Zealand. Taken too soon.

“Remarkable lady, always staying so positive although her personal health circumstances,” another said.

Publication Newly Swissed described Bobillier as a “passionate wine journalist”. 

Bobillier was also a lecturer at the Hotel Institute Montreux.

