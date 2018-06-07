 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Kiwi volcanologist says rising Mt Ruapehu temperatures 'typical' but there is 'potential for it to erupt'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

It may be rumbling a tad more than usual and its crater lake is warming, but Mt Ruapehu is no more likely to erupt right now than any time in the last year, a Kiwi volcanologist says. 

DNS Science's Graham Leonard said the temperature increase on Mt Ruapehu’s crater lake is not unusual.
Source: Breakfast

GNS scientist Graham Leonard has laid to rest excessive fears that Mt Ruapehu is on the brink of eruption after its crater lake has rose one degree every day since last Tuesday.

"It's not something we need to be worrying about any more than last week at the moment. But it is showing a little bit of a change which is quite normal," Mr Leonard said.

Mt Ruapehu goes through a typical cycle of crater lake heating and cooling over a period of months, fluctuating between 12 degrees up to 40 degrees, Mr Leonard said.

"It's quite typical of the last 15 years of Ruapehu to be in this cycle," he said.

But although the North Island's largest mountain has sat at the lowest volcanic alert level for a year now, Mr Leonard did admit it could erupt at any time.

"The thing about volcanoes is their eruptions are not regular, they're uneven in time, so like shuffling a deck of cards you can get a whole bunch of kings, or a whole bunch of eruptions closely spaced in time but it doesn't mean that they're linked," Mr Leonard said.

"They're a long way apart and they're coming from very shallow magma chambers.

"So it's a coincidence that we're seeing eruptions in Hawaii and Central America and Vanuatu at the moment."

Mt Ruapehu is also experiencing an increase in volcanic tremor, and while GNS says the mountain doesn't show any "unusual signs" of unrest they say it is a useful reminder that eruptions can occur with little or no warning.

Volcanic unrest hazards, which are possible from a volcanic alert level one, occur on and near the volcano.

They may include: steam eruptions, volcanic gases, earthquakes, landslides, uplift, subsidence, changes to hot springs, and/or mudflows.

GNS hopes to collect water and gas samples from the crater lake this week.

Related

Science

Natural Disasters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:40
1
Tua got the rescue he deserved, having spent a couple of lonely nights at the family home.

Watch: Touching moment ecstatic dog is reunited with owner after being left behind in helicopter rescue from Tolaga Bay floods

2
Dr John Cameron says the last influenza strain from Mexico has a "nasty habit" of killing pregnant woman.

Most read story: Doctor who caused baby to be decapitated during birth cleared of misconduct

00:16
3
North Taranaki SPCA have released footage of the cat, after he was found clinging to a Chevy Camaro outside a New Plymouth hotel.

Watch: Cat loses claws clinging to car grill space for 360km drive from Auckland to New Plymouth


00:12
4
Farmer Barend Swanepoel saw the fireball crash to earth in Ottosdal, near the border with Botswana.

Most watched: Asteroid, caught on video, slams into rural South African farm at 50 times the speed of sound

5
Mel B in a Jenny Craig advertisement.

Most read story: Jenny Craig Australia fined over misleading ad featuring Mel B

03:35
DNS Science's Graham Leonard said the temperature increase on Mt Ruapehu’s crater lake is not unusual.

Kiwi volcanologist says rising Mt Ruapehu temperatures 'typical' but there is 'potential for it to erupt'

DNS Science's Graham Leonard said the warming of Mt Ruapehu’s crater lake is not unusual.

03:54
Professor James Higham says films like 'Blackfish' have led many to frown on zoos keeping large, intelligent creatures locked up.

'There are questions of both physical and mental wellbeing' - Professor says attitudes toward keeping animals in zoos shifting

Auckland Zoo yesterday euthanised its two ageing lions Kura and Amira, who were 19 and 17 respectively.

00:22
The transport agency says there is high chance of black ice around Southland and Otago.

Desert Road shut and more snow possible as motorists in deep south warned to watch for black ice

Conditions nationwide are predicted to settle somewhat this weekend after this week brought flooding and heavy snow to some areas.

The All Blacks coach isn't taking anything for granted against an inexperienced France.

All Blacks name side to face France: Jordie Barrett selected at fullback, Karl Tu'inukuafe debuts

Coach Steve Hansen has sprung some intriguing selections for his side's opening Test of 2018 this Saturday at Eden Park.


04:28

Watch: Anika Moa has a date with Heartbreak Island presenter Matilda Rice to get juicy details of the new TVNZ2 show

The series premieres on Monday June, 11.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 