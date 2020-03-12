TODAY |

Kiwi Vietnam War vets reunite after nearly 50 years

Source:  1 NEWS

A very special reunion happened this week between two veterans who fought alongside each other in Vietnam.

Each credits the other with helping survive the war. Source: Seven Sharp

Each says he owes his life to the other, yet they hadn't seen each other since the end of the conflict.

Until now, when former platoon commander Chris Mullane met up with his right-hand man Gerard Murphy.

Mullane was just 23 and Murphy only 20 when they faced the fearsome Viet Cong fighters.

"I'm gonna be guessing what Murphy looks like, 47 years older than when I last saw him," Mullane told Seven Sharp before the reunion.

Then the big moment came, with Mullane remembering how his young signaller friend "had my back the whole time" during the war.

"If anyone had taken a shot at you, I'd have stepped in front of the bullet," Murphy replied.

After Vietnam, Mullane continued with the military, moving up the ranks.

When Murphy finished his tour he retreated into Fiordland bush, hunting to survive.

This week the pair travelled to Taupo to catch up with other surviving members of their company, Victor 6.

