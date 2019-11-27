Kiwi vet nurse heading to bushfire-struck NSW to volunteer at wildlife shelter

A New Zealand vet nurse devastated by what she's been seeing from the bushfires in Australia is packing her bags, bound for New South Wales, to lend a hand caring for injured and displaced animals.

Abbey Pogan.

Abbey Pogan, originally from Tauranga, told 1 NEWS she is heading across the ditch in the next week or two. In the meantime she's been fundraising to take over supplies, including bandages, burns ointment and intravenous fluids.

The 23-year-old, who currently works at Western Afterhours Emergency Vet Clinic in Avondale, Auckland, said she doesn't know exactly what type of work she'll be doing in Australia, but has been in touch with several organisations to offer her services.

Clinics are treating wildlife, such as koalas, kangaroos and possums, and evacuation centres have been set up for people to take their pets. Ms Pogan said she's been in touch with places in Batemans Bay to volunteer.

Because of specific certifications needed to treat animals as well as the huge volunteer effort already there, she said she'll likely be helping with administration and cleaning, however she'd love to get stuck in caring for animals.

Ms Pogan said she expected to be there for about two weeks. Two groups she's focusing on is Buy a Bale, which helps farmers in need, and Blaze Aid, which is helping rebuild fencing.

"It's hard but I've put it into my head that it's harder for them [in Australia]. I already feel guilty to leave it all behind," she said.

"It's harder for them so I want to take it off their hands so they don't have to worry about so much."

Ms Pogan said it had been difficult hearing and seeing news of the tragic bushfires so she wanted to help.

"It's quite scary, there's no end in sight really. It all looks coastal so everyone's trapped in the middle. The images have been hard to see. It's hard for everyone there."

Ms Pogan has been a vet nurse for about a year, but with a farming background, she said she's always had a passion for helping animals.

Her fundraiser has raised over half of her $1000 goal. Money will go towards flights and supplies, but Ms Pogan is also asking for donations of air points so she doesn't have to dip into the funds.