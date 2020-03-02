Kiwi truck driver who stopped robbery in Australia talks about 'surreal' new fame

A Kiwi truck driver who caught a pharmacy robber in Australia talked to TVNZ 1's Seven Sharp about his new found fame.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Turawaho Hemopo was delivering groceries to a Coles supermarket in Yarrabilba, Brisbane last Thursday when a woman waved him down and told him a pharmacy was being robbed next door.

Mr Hemopo sprung into action and managed to pin one of the two robbers on the ground while he waited for police to come.

The events were caught on CCTV and soon made national news in Australia, with the Kiwi hero giving a colourful interview to Nine's Today show where he casually explained his actions, saying he gave the robber some "fatherly advice" as he held him down.

Mr Hemopo appeared on Seven Sharp tonight where he talked about the reaction to his interview and good deed.

"It’s phenomenal, it’s not what I expected to be honest, my fiancé has been showing me all the messages of support from people in Australia, New Zealand and even around the world.

“It’s quite surreal," he said.