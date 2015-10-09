 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


Kiwi troops in Iraq cast their votes

share

Source:

NZN

New Zealand soldiers in Iraq have made their choice over who should lead their country for the next three years.

New Zealand Defence Force troops at Camp Taji, Iraq.

Source: 1 NEWS

More than 100 New Zealand Defence Force staff took the opportunity to cast an early vote for next Saturday's general election.

They did it at the Taji Military Complex north of Baghdad, where an office doubled as a polling station last weekend.

The voting papers were flown to Taji on Friday after arriving in Baghdad earlier in the week.

The NZ Army captain appointed as the electoral officer says the voting experience wasn't too different from that at home.

Another officer says she and most of her colleagues have been keeping up with election issues through news apps on their mobile phones.

"There have been a few robust discussions over dinner as well," she said.

The completed ballots will be returned to New Zealand this week.

Since May 2015, the NZDF has deployed soldiers to support the international effort to combat ISIS by helping to train the Iraqi security forces.

In all, there are about 300 Defence Force personnel serving overseas, around 230 of them based in the Middle East.

Related

Middle East

Election

Vote 17

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:24
1
Duco Events' David Higgins was escorted away from his fighter's press conference.

Watch: Joseph Parker's out-of-control manager David Higgins is booted from presser as Fury's dad yells: 'F*** off d***head'

00:15
2
Dashcam footage of a terrifying near head-on collision between a ute and oil-tanker was captured on SH7 along the South Island's West Coast yesterday.

Watch: Terrifying near head-on collision between ute and oil-tanker on West Coast following reckless overtaking manoeuvre

01:03
3
The 22-year-old Wests Tigers half is in the country promoting the upcoming tournament.

'Dad had tears in his eyes' - Tui Lolohea determined to make Tonga proud at league world cup

00:29
4
The former All Blacks flanker has shone for La Rochelle in 2016-17.

Victor Vito named French Top 14 player of the year - watch some of his best moments for La Rochelle


03:39
5
The supply to Auckland Airport has been cut and airlines have been told to find somewhere else to fill up their planes.

Pipeline leak latest: Nearly 30 flights cancelled at Auckland Airport as petrol stations are hit with fuel shortage

00:29
The two fighters will meet in the ring on September 24 in Manchester.

Video: Staredown! Joseph Parker and Hughie Fury come face to face after heated press conference

The two fighters meet in the ring in Manchester this weekend, though today's press conference was dominated by another confrontation.


02:32
Our fastest growing city is facing some pretty serious growing pains.

Election countdown: Housing and jobs top of wish list for many Tauranga voters

Our fastest growing city is facing some pretty serious growing pains.

00:39
Shail Kaushal says the same dairy has been hit multiple times – this time with a gun – and it’s time for action to be taken.

'This is absolutely outrageous!' - Mt Roskill board member asks for help fighting vicious dairy robberies

Cash and cigarettes were taken from a Mount Roskill dairy last night, just six months after a group attacked the shopkeeper.

05:18
Ayla is a happy toddler, but because of her condition, her family has to pay more for insurance.

'It's not an illness or a disease' – family left confused after extra travel insurance charge for two-year-old with Down's syndrome

Ayla is a happy toddler, but because of her condition, her family has to pay more for insurance.

00:40
Corin Dann says there is real anger in the rural community, and both sides are to blame for stirring it up.

'I don't think it's been a helpful part of this election campaign': Corin Dann on rural-urban voting divide

Farmers protested today in Waikato over policies they say punish them.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 