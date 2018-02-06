Kiwi transgender community demand more funding for gender reassignment surgery

The Kiwi transgender community is demanding progress from the new Government over publicly funded surgery.

At the moment, people face decades of waiting for the life-changing gender reassignment procedures.

Bella Simpson, who is on the public waiting list is scathing of the wait times.

"It's just a bit of a sick joke really," she says.

"When we say later in life were not talking mid to late 20's were talking like 70's, 80's, 90's."

The transgender community are using the Annual Pride Festival to let officials know they're not taking it anymore.

Jem Traylan, of Rainbow Wellington, says the huge surgery wait reflects the priorities of the government when it comes to trans issues.