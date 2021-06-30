TODAY |

Kiwi tourist dies in Rarotonga of suspected heart attack

Source:  1 NEWS

A New Zealand man in his late seventies has died of a suspected heart attack while swimming in Rarotonga this afternoon.

Ambulance at scene of Rarotonga swimming incident. Source: Supplied

Witnesses told 1 NEWS a swimming competition was happening nearby and the coach attempted CPR on the man but wasn’t able to resuscitate him.

His body will be repatriated to his home town in the South Island.

It is the first tourist death since New Zealand’s quarantine-free bubble with the Cook Islands opened on May 17.

New Zealand
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Ex-Warriors star Konrad Hurrell knocked out in on-field clash
2
Kiwi tourist dies in Rarotonga of suspected heart attack
3
Ardern jokes hate speech laws won’t protect Collins from 'Karen' insult
4
Wellington bus driver dumps schoolgirl on side of road in the rain after she misses stop
5
Live stream: 6pm and Seven Sharp 2021
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Ōwhiro Bay resident hopeful storm will prompt more council support

'Bulldoze' Oranga Tamariki residences: Children’s Commissioner

Covid update: Medsafe at 'final stages' of Janssen vaccine decision

Twelve Hells Angels gang members arrested over Rotorua bar assault