Kiwi tourist dies in Rarotonga of suspected heart attack

A New Zealand man in his late seventies has died of a suspected heart attack while swimming in Rarotonga this afternoon.
Ambulance at scene of Rarotonga swimming incident. Source: Supplied
Witnesses told 1 NEWS a swimming competition was happening nearby and the coach attempted CPR on the man but wasn’t able to resuscitate him.
His body will be repatriated to his home town in the South Island.
It is the first tourist death since New Zealand’s quarantine-free bubble with the Cook Islands opened on May 17.