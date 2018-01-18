Kiwi tourism sector embracing electric revolution with trial of electric campervan

New Zealand's journey to going fully electric has stepped up another gear with the latest divvy-up of government funding getting the attention of the tourism sector.

Kiwi company Jucy is currently testing a fully electric campervan which the company shelled out $25,000 for.

"I think people are starting to get a lot more conscious around the environment and definitely our age demographic being 18 to 35 year olds

"They're very conscious of what they're doing. And I think this fits very well for it," Jucy CEO Dan Alpe told 1 NEWS.

The government is pledging $1.7 million towards charging infrastructure that will give New Zealand's electric fleet owners greater piece of mind around the range of their vehicles.

"Right now we've got a vehicle that can travel 100 odd kilometres at a time, and I think this will give more options, so we're going to be working on vehicles that can have larger ranges," Mr Alpe said.