Kiwi teens taken off Chinese train, quarantined, amid coronavirus outbreak after one found to have high temperature

Three Waikato teenagers have been quarantined in northern China as the country’s authorities move to contain the coronavirus outbreak, and they aren’t sure when they will get home, 1 NEWS understands.

Chinese officials with New Zealand passports belonging to detained teens Source: Supplied

A man told 1 NEWS his 18-year-old son and two friends had been travelling from Beijing on a train to Moscow on their OE.

But they didn’t make it that far.

The man says before the trio got to the border the train was stopped by medical officials, testing those on board for fever and other signs of coronavirus.

During testing, officials found one of the friends had a temperature and a cough. Fearing he had been infected with the virus, officials then took all three boys off the train and into quarantine.

The man has been in touch with the group, but contact has been limited.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It’s understood the two boys who weren't sick were then taken to a hotel in the area, where they are still located, while the third boy has been taken to a nearby hospital, but his exact situation is unclear.

They aren't sure of the town they are in.

The man believes the hotel has been commandeered by the Chinese Government and says his son and his friend are comfortable and are being taken care of, but with language barriers communication is limited.

Because they can’t communicate effectively with officials, the boys aren’t sure when they will be able to leave but have said officials in China are doing all they can.

READ MORE Government warns all travelers to stay away from Hubei, China amid coronavirus outbreak

The man's family has been in touch with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese Embassy and are currently trying to get translators to the boys.

1 NEWS has approached MFAT for comment.

He says although the boys have said they are comfortable, he and his wife are understandably “distraught and very worried”, and they just want to get them home.