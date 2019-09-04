Kiwi teens showcase their talent as Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical School of Rock hits Auckland

Get ready to rock out. Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical, School of Rock, has begun its season at Auckland’s Civic Theatre.

Based on the 2003 movie starring Jack Black, it follows Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star posing as a substitute teacher. He takes it upon himself to turn his class into pint-sized prodigies by teaching them how rock n’ roll is done.

"He's an eclectic guy. It's probably a nice way to put it," Joe Kosky told 1 NEWS, one of the actors portraying Dewey Finn.

"He lives his life through the rules of rock and roll and throughout his pursuit of winning the battle of the bands. He manages to inspire everyone in his path."

Inspiration a two-way street. Mr Kosky is seen as a role model off stage by the rotating cast of 23 kids who play the 12 children in Dewey’s class.

"They are incredible, each and every one of them and they make me laugh to no end. It is incredible having them as my co-stars but its more incredible being their friend off stage. I can't wait to see what they go and do from here."

Zane Blumeris is one of the young stars. He's a self-taught guitarist who picked up the instrument two years ago and never looked back.

"It’s the perfect role because I get to do everything I enjoy. Acting, singing and playing guitar," Zane said.

Casting was not an easy task for Director Leah Howard, who was on the search for the "quadruple threats". Some of the children had to be able to sing, dance, act and play a musical instrument.

"Most of our musicians were skilled musicians. We taught them more about stage craft on the way up and the evolution of the show," Ms Howard said.

"Some of them hadn't been on stage before because they were just purely musicians playing in their rooms in their classrooms, but they were so talented in many ways through audition process."

"You have nine and ten year old's absolutely shredding guitar, smashing drums, at professional levels and its surprising just to see young actors like that."