Kiwi teen sexually harassed in India - report

Source:NZN
A New Zealand teenager has been sexually harassed while on an educational tour of India, it is being reported.
A garment shop salesman has been charged over the incident in his store in the Cantt area of Varanasi, according to The Indian Express.
Police sirens
Source: Thinkstock
The shop was in a hotel where the 16-year-old was staying as part of a cultural studies tour.
The accused, named as Durga Prasad Yadav, was charged with assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, and sexual harassment, the paper said.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news