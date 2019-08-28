Kiwi teen ballet ace speaks out against bullying after Prince George mocked by US TV host for taking classes

A New Zealand teenager off to pursue his ballet dream in London is standing up for Prince George after the young royal was mocked by an American TV presenter for taking ballet lessons.

Today, Good Morning America host Lara Spencer apologised for her "insensitive" comments about Prince George taking ballet lessons.

She was heavily criticised last week when she heard he loved ballet and said "we'll see how long that lasts".

Her attitude is something that Auckland 14-year-old Harry Sills is familiar with.

"It did make me feel quite upset, I almost compared her to some of the kids that would pick on me at school.

"Some of the stereotypes were all ballet dancers are gay, and they are soft and poofs or whatever.

"In my opinion I've done soccer, rugby, tennis and swimming, but I would say it's probably harder - ballet - than quite a few of those, it's a struggle sometimes," Harry told 1 NEWS.

He also has a message for other males wanting to get into ballet.

"A lot of male ballet dancers are afraid to say what they're doing afraid of what people think.

"You shouldn't care what anyone else thinks."

Advice Harry practices himself, with the talented teen off to the UK to take his love of ballet even further.

