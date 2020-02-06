TODAY |

Kiwi teen and Queen super fan gears up for the legendary rock band's Wellington gig

Imogen Wells, Breakfast Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Carter Maule may not look like your average Queen fan, but this 14-year-old could be their most obsessed.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Carter Maule fell in love with their music a few years ago and says there is no going back. Source: 1 NEWS

It came as no surprise that a lot of thought went into choosing where to sit at last night’s concert at Wellington’s Sky Stadium.

“Brian May usually goes on the righthand side. So, we’ll be closest to him, and then it’ll be easier for him to see me.”

From t-shirts, to records, CDs and clothes, if there’s an item of Queen memorabilia, this teen has it.

His collection fills his room and could certainly give other fans a run for their money.

The high school student fell in love with the band just a few years ago and says there was no going back.

“The sound of the music gets me always pumped. I always want to listen to it and sing a long.”

He is well-aware his taste in music is a bit before his time, even his mum admits he was born in the wrong decade.

“A few of my friends have no idea what I’m talking about and they get so confused, cause they listen to all this new pop music.”

While the band has gone through a few changes, Freddie Mercury remains number one in Carter’s eyes.

If he got the chance to speak to the music legend?

“I’m obsessed with your music. You just changed it forever. I miss you.”

Queen and Adam Lambert play Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium tomorrow, Friday February 7, and Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on Monday, February 10.

New Zealand
Imogen Wells
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:37
New Zealander among group of people infected with coronavirus on-board Japan cruise ship
2
Why NZTA sprayed down an Auckland motorway with water in 'very rare event'
3
Super League clubs unanimously vote to prevent controversial signings following Israel Folau's move
4
Evacuated Southland family having to helicopter onto property to milk cows
5
Two dead and one seriously injured following three separate crashes involving motorcycles
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Two dead and one seriously injured following three separate crashes involving motorcycles

01:03

David Seymour speaks out against firearm laws, persecution of landlords in lead-up to general election

Waitangi Tribunal should eventually go, Simon Bridges says
04:30

Mataura residents warned not to return home yet despite floodwaters receding