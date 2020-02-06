Kiwi teen and Queen super fan gears up for the legendary rock band's Wellington gig

Carter Maule may not look like your average Queen fan, but this 14-year-old could be their most obsessed.

It came as no surprise that a lot of thought went into choosing where to sit at last night’s concert at Wellington’s Sky Stadium.

“Brian May usually goes on the righthand side. So, we’ll be closest to him, and then it’ll be easier for him to see me.”

From t-shirts, to records, CDs and clothes, if there’s an item of Queen memorabilia, this teen has it.

His collection fills his room and could certainly give other fans a run for their money.

The high school student fell in love with the band just a few years ago and says there was no going back.

“The sound of the music gets me always pumped. I always want to listen to it and sing a long.”

He is well-aware his taste in music is a bit before his time, even his mum admits he was born in the wrong decade.

“A few of my friends have no idea what I’m talking about and they get so confused, cause they listen to all this new pop music.”

While the band has gone through a few changes, Freddie Mercury remains number one in Carter’s eyes.

If he got the chance to speak to the music legend?

“I’m obsessed with your music. You just changed it forever. I miss you.”