Kiwi teacher taking social media by storm to engage students

Educators right around the country are merging school and social media to stimulate Kiwi kids in lockdown.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Teachers are adopting meme-making, dance competitions and even quizzes as they look to keep kids engaged online.

But if you're looking for heartfelt entertainment, you can't go past the dulcet tones of Sir Edmund Hillary Collegiate teacher Europa Lusa.

He told Seven Sharp that he was inspired to start singing in the Alert Level 4 lockdown last year.

"You try to find things to keep you busy and occupied so I started karaoke and I've never looked back."

He's been using karaoke covers to help connect with his kids since lockdown began.

Lusa said it was particularly important for him to connect with his students to look after their wellbeing.

"I think the students are looking at more of an array of music that they can relate to in this era but nothing like some good old school Tom Jones."