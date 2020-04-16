Kiwi supermarkets see huge surge in fruit and veges sales during coronavirus lockdown

It seems Covid-19 has made us think more about healthier food, with supermarkets reporting a huge surge in the consumption of fruit and vegetables.



It's not a bad thing, but wholesome produce doesn't just magically appear on our supermarket shelves.

The supply chain behind the fruit and vegetables you see on supermarket shelves involves massive warehouses where produce is sorted.

In the top half of the North Island lies Foodstuffs' massive produce clearinghouse.

In charge of 120 receivers and dispatchers is Dezma McGregor. Only a matter of months into her role, she says it’s her dream job.

She describes her work environment as a 10,000-square-metre purpose-built, temperature-controlled facility.

Produce is transported from the patch to the wholesaler and then onto another South Auckland warehouse where it’s readied for the supermarket shopper.

“It’s a huge transformation in a very short space of time,” Ms McGregor says.