Kiwi stay put in pre-Christmas trading

The New Zealand dollar was well supported in thin trading ahead of the Christmas holiday, after US data overnight failed to push the greenback higher.

New Zealand currency (file picture). Source: istock.com

The kiwi dollar was at 69.06 US cents as at 2pm in Wellington from 69.07 cents late Thursday.

US growth was better than tipped in the third quarter, expanding 3.5 per cent, but personal income and spending data was softer.

"All things being equal, I think we will just sidle into Christmas," said ASB head of FX institutional sales New Zealand Tim Kelleher.

Data out of the UK and US later in the global trading day are unlikely to push markets around much.