Are Kiwi sports fans suffering from Super Rugby fatigue?

The Law Society has apologised after a staff member accidentally sent confidential information about a sexual harassment allegation to the wrong person.
The email contained a complaint to the Law Society by a legal practitioner, who was self-reporting his own conduct, which is alleged to amount to sexual harassment or bullying.
Court orders prevent any publication of details.
The human error was created by an auto fill response in the email.
The name of the intended recipient, who was a Law Society employee, was similar to the name of the person who ultimately received the information, it said.
Law Society president Kathryn Beck said it was an unacceptable and preventable mistake.
"This error has caused additional and unnecessary stress for those whose information was disclosed," she said.
"The Law Society was entrusted with information that it should have been able to properly protect and we fell short of our internal standards. We are profoundly sorry for this unacceptable mistake."
The Law Society has asked the recipient to delete the information. The recipient did not initially respond to repeated attempts at contact. All those involved were told about the breach as well as the Office of the Privacy Commissioner.
To protect the privacy of the people involved, the Law Society has sought a court order preventing the publication of the details of the email.
The Law Society said it accepted the incident raised questions about how it handled confidential information.
"Any breach of privacy undermines the integrity of an organisation. This comes at a time where questions are being asked about our organisation's systems and processes. We must provide the highest standard of care in regard to private information. We did not do that on this occasion."
The Law Society has reviewed its processes to test that they are as resilient as possible and all staff have also been instructed again on the need to follow the procedures at all times.
Building experts are blaming a culture of undercutting for playing a role in the demise of several major construction firms.
Industry leaders say despite growing prospects, companies are taking on unnecessary risks to secure contracts.
BDO head of construction James MacQueen has labelled the trend "a race to the bottom".
"There's a lot of companies out there, including quite a few new companies that are probably less experienced and they're all very eager to get a job, so they put in a price to win the job," he said
"Then later on try and work out how they're going to try and do it for that sort of price."
It’s affecting both residential and commercial contractors with one Christchurch company saying they've been undercut by as much as 15 per cent.
Sinclair Builders director Chris Sinclair says although the practice is worrying, it isn’t sustainable.
"You might be able to carry them sometimes but if it keeps happening time and time again or you underpricing jobs relying on variations things can bad pretty quickly," he said.
Contractors are meeting in Wellington later this month to discuss the changes needed to provide stability to the industry.