Kiwi competitive eater Nela Zisser appears to have set a new world record for eating the most chicken nuggets within 60 seconds.

Zisser, 28, took aim at the Guinness record last week and posted a video showing her eating the delectable morsels at a South Auckland takeaway shop.

The previous record was only 200 grams in 60 seconds - she ate 298 grams, or 16 nuggets.