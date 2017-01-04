Kiwi solo fisherman pulled overboard by marlin rescued off Australia

A marlin has dragged a man, reported to be a Kiwi, overboard and left him treading water for more than five hours off the West Australian coast.

A fishing rod and reel. Source: Jan Tik/Wikimedia Commons

A search vessel found the 30-year-old man off the remote North West Cape, near Exmouth, yesterday afternoon without a life jacket, WA Police say.

Earlier, the search had been triggered when the skipper of another boat found the man's vessel adrift with no one aboard.

The BBC reports he is a New Zealander, while rescuers told the ABC he was lucky to be alive after floating in the water for more than five hours without safety equipment.

"You're talking about a microscopic pin dot in the middle of nowhere," Exmouth Volunteer Marine Rescue Group commander Rusty Ellis says.

"For somebody to find him in time was a wonderful thing and I'm very, very grateful for the assistance of everybody, for dropping everything they were doing."