TODAY |

Kiwi solar power salesman goes missing, leaving customers thousands of dollars out of pocket

Anna Burns-Francis
Anna Burns-Francis, Fair Go Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Do you know where Andrew Farmer is?

Your playlist will load after this ad

Andrew Farmer’s customers are concerned he's been travelling the world on their dime. Source: Fair Go

The solar system salesman has been missing since Covid-19 spread around the world – and his customers are keen to find him.

Farmer owns The Solar Company, which appears to have ceased trading since he skipped the country sometime in 2019.

More than a year later, some of his customers across the upper North Island are still waiting for their solar panel systems to turn up.

“It was always us ringing them, following them up, please do you know what’s happening,” Rose Lightfoot said.

The Lightfoots – Rose and husband Jonathan - spent more than $11,000 on a state of the art solar panel system for their Northland home.

“We were sold really, it seemed like a good scheme.”

They were sold a system that doesn’t appear to exist.

“I’m not impressed with them, and I don’t like being not impressed with people,” Ms Lightfoot said.

She’s not the only one wanting answers – the Campbells spent more than $12,000 after Andrew Farmer’s sales team came calling.

“I don’t want anybody to be caught like we have… stay away from them totally,” Nev Campbell said.

For a while, Mr Farmer was plastering his presence all over social media – but he went quiet after being contacted by Fair Go.

His customers have a warning for anyone else considering a solar panel system.

“Don’t give up on the dream,” Ms Lightfoot said.

“But just be careful about your journey to achieve it.”

New Zealand
Anna Burns-Francis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:56
Rafting guides on one of NZ’s longest rivers pull half a tonne of plastic out of Buller Gorge
2
Sir Stephen Tindall among group of rich people wanting higher taxes to aid Covid-19 recovery
3
Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer aged 57
4
Amy Adams apologises for incorrectly calling fellow National MP Chinese
5
Michelle Boag provided private email to receive patients' details - Bloomfield
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:16

Group of Canterbury University engineers invent answer to global demand for ventilators amid Covid-19
01:56

Rafting guides on one of NZ’s longest rivers pull half a tonne of plastic out of Buller Gorge

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp

27:11

Inside Parliament: A nightmare for National after Covid-19 patient leaks, isolation escapes mount up