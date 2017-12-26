Kiwi shoppers spend up big on Boxing Day, eclipsing last year's sales figures

Kiwis have continued to hit the shops in droves on Boxing Day as spending reached $139 million in shops around New Zealand yesterday.

Spending yesterday was up 6.4 per cent on Boxing Day 2016 according to Paymark.

Even when limited to non-food and non-hospitality merchants within the the core retail sector spending was up by 8.3 per cent.

Sectors of the retail industry with strong Boxing Day growth included department stores (+67.9 per cent), appliance stores (+52.7 per cent), home decorating stores (+38.1 per cent), toy and game shops (+25.8 per cent), footwear shops (+10.1 per cent), and book stores (+9.1 per cent).

However growth among clothing shops was mixed, being down 5.1 per cent in Auckland and Northland, but up strongly in Wanganui, Marlborough, Otago, Taranaki and Bay of Plenty.