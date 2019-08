The Kiwi sharemarkets plunged on opening today, and ended the day down more than a percentage point after a disastrous day for US stocks.

The Dow Jones plummeted 800 points, or three per cent, in its biggest one-day drop in almost a year.

It was panic sparked by recession fears after the markets flashed an alarm bell.

There's been a rare flipping of interest rates between long- and short-term bonds.