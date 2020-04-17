Kiwi scientists teaming up with Australian peers in global race for Covid-19 vaccine

In the race to find a vaccine for Covid-19, Kiwi scientists are urging the Government to dedicate more funding to local efforts.

Scientists In New Zealand are collaborating with their Australian counterparts on a vaccine and say proper investment is badly needed.

Seventy vaccines are in development. Add to that efforts by scientists at Otago University.

"We cannot sit on the sideline. We cannot wait for everybody else to do the job. We have to do it ourselves,” says Miguel Quiñones-Mateu of University of Otago.



Scientists have their own respirators and require head-to-toe protection as Covid-19 is being grown in a Dunedin lab.

"So the idea is to propagate and grow the virus to have enough of that to study the biology, transmissibility, pathogency,” says Mr Quiñones-Mateu.

They are working with Australian scientists to soon begin testing drugs on the virus.

"Once we know we have a winner, just forget about the other ones and go for that one,” says Mr Quiñones-Mateu.

The Malagahn Institute, an independent research centre in Wellington, is also behind the work.

It says New Zealand cannot wait for other countries to come up with the cure.

"Countries have to vaccinate their own populations first. Take America - 300 million people. Say it takes three doses of the vaccine to make particular immunity, that's 900 million doses,” says Graham Le Gros, Malaghan Institute director.

He is urging a huge Government investment.

“Put some real money in. If you're going to force me to guess, $50 to $100 million dollars wouldn't be a bad investment for the whole thing to make it work,” says Mr Le Gros.

Billionaire Bill Gates added $150 million to the international pot yesterday.

But time, not money is the biggest challenge.

Typically, vaccines can take 15 years to make, but with the world pooling its resources one could be ready in just 18 months.

Three trials on humans are already underway and a fourth in Britain is about to start.

"And that's very important that many efforts are going on because of course not all of these will be successful, so we need as many eggs in as many baskets as possible,” says Helen Petousis-Harris of the University of Auckland.