Kiwi scientist Siouxsie Wiles named in BBC list of 2020's most influential women

Kiwi scientist Siouxsie Wiles’ work during Covid-19 has been recognised in this year’s list by the BBC of the 100 most inspiring and influential women for 2020.

Dr Siouxsie WilesDr Siouxsie Wiles.. Source: rnz.co.nz

Women included in the list have been chosen for making headlines and influencing important stories over the last 12 months.

The year’s theme was "women who led change".

On the BBC’s website Wiles was praised for being a “force of nature” during New Zealand’s Covid-19 response, particularly for her work communicating the science of the virus through information graphics.

Your playlist will load after this ad

“Here’s something I didn’t see coming back in January,” Wiles tweeted last night. “What an honour.”

Some others included on the list are Sarah Gilbert, who heads the Oxford University research into a Covid-19 vaccine, Jane Fonda for her work as an activist on climate change and Sanna Marin who leads Finland’s coalition.

Last week, Wiles also was named supreme winner at Women of Influence Awards in New Zealand.