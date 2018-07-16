Kiwi scientist sets out to turn keen sense of smell into next killer app - using insects

A Kiwi scientist is setting out to turn the sense of smell into the next killer app - using insects.

Dr Andrew Kralicek is on the hunt for a new technology which could potentially smell cancer by replicating insects' keen smell receptors.

"The markets we're looking at - there's about eight of them - they're all worth more than a $100 million per annum globally," Dr Kralicek said.

