Kiwi scientist sets out to turn keen sense of smell into next killer app - using insects

A Kiwi scientist is setting out to turn the sense of smell into the next killer app - using insects.

Andrew Kralicek is on the hunt for a technology that could potentially smell cancer, and be worth a billion dollars.
Dr Andrew Kralicek is on the hunt for a new technology which could potentially smell cancer by replicating insects' keen smell receptors.

"The markets we're looking at - there's about eight of them - they're all worth more than a $100 million per annum globally," Dr Kralicek said.

To find out more about turning cell phones into smell phones with the next big app, click on the video above.


