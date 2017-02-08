 

Kiwi scientist 'honoured to have kitesurfed next to Barack Obama' on Richard Branson's island

Well known Auckland scientist, teacher and adventurer Dr Michelle Dickson had a high flyer for company when she went kitesurfing on Sir Richard Branson's private island - none other than the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama.

The former president was prevented from surfing during his time office.
Dr Dickson, known on Twitter as Nanogirl, has tweeted that she's home from Sir Richard's Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands and is "honoured to have kitesurfed next to Barack Obama during his 1st kite lessons".

"Two inspiring leaders," she wrote of the former president and the Virgin Group founder.

Sir Richard earlier put up a blog post with pictures and video of the ex-president kitesurfing off one of Branson's private islands.

Dr Dickson, a senior lecturer in Engineering at the University of Auckland, is a Member of New Zealand Order of Merit and was winner of the Women of Influence award for science and innovation in 2016.

She was awarded the Sir Peter Blake Leadership in 2015 and was winner of the Prime Minister's Science Media Communication Prize and the New Zealand Association of Scientists Science Communicators Award in 2014.

Mr Obama, and his wife, Michelle, have spent some time on holiday with billionaire Richard Branson since leaving the White House which they occupied for eight years.

Sir Richard wrote that after spending a couple days learning to kitesurf, Mr Obama beat the billionaire in a watersport challenge.

He said inviting the Obamas to his island was "a huge honour".

