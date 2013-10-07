 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Kiwi rises to two-month high after US confidence falls

share

Source:

NZN

The New Zealand dollar has risen to a two-month high after US consumer confidence fell and the kiwi benefited from gains in commodity-linked currencies.

File image of $50 and $100 notes.

Source: 1 NEWS

The kiwi rose to US70.67c as at 8am in Wellington, and earlier touched US70.78c for the first time since October 19, from US70.46c late on Wednesday.

The trade-weighted index rose to 74.07 from 73.96.

The US Conference Board's consumer confidence index fell to 122.1 this month from a revised 128.6 in November, when it reached a 17-month high, helping drive the US dollar index to its lowest level in more than three weeks.

The CRB Index of 19 commonly traded commodities rose 0.5 per cent to its highest in a month as crude oil and copper gained, helping lift currencies of producers such as Canada and Australia.

"US consumer confidence was less than expected and that's led to a broad US dollar sell-off," OMF senior dealer Stuart Ive said.

"When the US dollar falls, commodity currencies tend to outperform. Oil and copper are supporting the Aussie and the Canadian dollar."

He said during the holiday season trading flows in foreign exchange markets were about 20 per cent below normal levels.

There had been a continuation of softness in the greenback "but that could change dramatically in January as the potential of (US) tax reforms starts taking a grip", he said.

The kiwi fell to A90.87c from A91.03c on Wednesday.

It rose to 80.02 yen from 79.78 yen and rose to 4.6331 yuan from 4.6180 yuan.

It was little changed at 59.39 euro cents from 59.38 euro cents and rose to 52.73 British pence from 52.67 pence.


Related

Economy

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Festival-goers heading to Rhythm and Vines should brace for heavy rain

2

Woman seriously injured after falling from moving campervan on Waikato Expressway

01:57
3
The filmmaker's wife, Chelsea Winstanley, accompanied by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, collected the award on Waititi's behalf from Prime Minister Bill English in Auckland.

Contenders for 2018 New Zealander of the Year released


03:37
4
As Iraqi refugee Zaid Al-Jarrah finishes his Master’s degree he finally feels settled into life as a Kiwi.

A refugee family's life in New Zealand: The end of 2017 signals the start of a new chapter

01:47
5
It was a key policy of the Maori Party, who no longer hold a place in parliament.

Whanau Ora about to be re-booted under new government

02:13
1 NEWS' Rebecca Wright says Team New Zealand had a blinder as they close on America's Cup victory.

1 NEWS NOW's top five moments in 2017 that made you proud to be a Kiwi

Team New Zealand, Taika Waititi and an Auckland lad fighting stereotypes were moments to remember.


01:57
The filmmaker's wife, Chelsea Winstanley, accompanied by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, collected the award on Waititi's behalf from Prime Minister Bill English in Auckland.

Contenders for 2018 New Zealander of the Year released

The line-up for Young and Senior New Zealander of the Year has also been released.


02:00
Recorded in September, it was the former US president’s first interview since leaving the presidency.

Barack Obama opens up about leadership with Prince Harry, warns of immersed internet use

He said people in leadership must be careful in their use of social media.

02:04
The danger posed by a huge fault line that runs through NZ is being discussed at a summit.

1 NEWS' top five stories of 2017 that made you think

Schoolyard bullying, megathrust earthquakes and the child sex trade were put under the microscope.


00:14
The cemetery is located on West Coast Rd, Glen Eden.

Large scrub fire breaks out at cemetery in Auckland

Footage of the fire appears to show it located in a group of trees at Waikumete Cemetery


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 