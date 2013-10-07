Kiwi rises to two-month high after US confidence falls

The New Zealand dollar has risen to a two-month high after US consumer confidence fell and the kiwi benefited from gains in commodity-linked currencies.

File image of $50 and $100 notes. Source: 1 NEWS

The kiwi rose to US70.67c as at 8am in Wellington, and earlier touched US70.78c for the first time since October 19, from US70.46c late on Wednesday.

The trade-weighted index rose to 74.07 from 73.96.

The US Conference Board's consumer confidence index fell to 122.1 this month from a revised 128.6 in November, when it reached a 17-month high, helping drive the US dollar index to its lowest level in more than three weeks.

The CRB Index of 19 commonly traded commodities rose 0.5 per cent to its highest in a month as crude oil and copper gained, helping lift currencies of producers such as Canada and Australia.

"US consumer confidence was less than expected and that's led to a broad US dollar sell-off," OMF senior dealer Stuart Ive said.

"When the US dollar falls, commodity currencies tend to outperform. Oil and copper are supporting the Aussie and the Canadian dollar."

He said during the holiday season trading flows in foreign exchange markets were about 20 per cent below normal levels.

There had been a continuation of softness in the greenback "but that could change dramatically in January as the potential of (US) tax reforms starts taking a grip", he said.

The kiwi fell to A90.87c from A91.03c on Wednesday.

It rose to 80.02 yen from 79.78 yen and rose to 4.6331 yuan from 4.6180 yuan.

It was little changed at 59.39 euro cents from 59.38 euro cents and rose to 52.73 British pence from 52.67 pence.