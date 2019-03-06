TODAY |

Kiwi retailers turning their backs on Paywave due to high transaction costs

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Business

A Wellington ice-cream chain is among businesses no longer offering contactless payment to customers because of the cost.

Kaffee Eis Managing Director Karl Tiefenbacher says the company has stopped offering Paywave and Tap & Go after being charged an additional $20,000 in fees over the past 16 months.

"I called the bank to see if they could do anything about it because obviously that amount is ridiculous – turns out it was the lowest amount they would charge a retailer.

"The extra costs, they really eat into the bottom line," he told 1 NEWS.

The Brewers Co-operative pub in Auckland has also chosen not to offer contactless payment.

"Essentially the amount of money we’d spent on Paywave fees alone, we’d be able to hire another staff member," says manager Ben Hartigan.

Retailers are not charged a fee if a customer swipes or inserts their debit card, but if the card is tapped, a portion of the transaction goes to the bank and credit card company.

Recent research from Retail NZ showed the average fee charged for contactless transactions is 1.2 per cent, much higher than Australia (0.6 per cent) and Britain (0.3 per cent).

But Retail NZ’s Greg Harford says given the popularity of the technology it will become increasingly hard for businesses to resist.

Mastercard, Visa and the Bankers Association all say there are major benefits to using the technology, including smaller queues.

A Visa spokesperson said recent research showed New Zealand merchants who offer contactless payment see more than double the sales growth of those that don’t.

Mastercard’s New Zealand Country Manager Ruth Riviere told 1 NEWS that the fees also cover the cost of fraud protection and security.

But Kaffee Eis' Karl Tiefenbacher says, in this case, technology is working against them.

"Banks are benefiting and unfortunately small businesses are suffering and customers are certainly liking it but they’re probably not aware there is this big impact."

They’re baulking at the cost of providing the contactless payments. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:32
The National Party leader repeatedly asked the PM about the Tax Working Group’s report.
Watch: Ardern accuses Bridges of 'scaremongering and inaccuracy' as they spar over tax recommendations
2
Woman with smartphone (file picture).
Female teacher who sent nude photos to male high school student has registration cancelled
3
They think someone in the community know what happened.
Family of baby killed in Kaitaia issue plea to public - 'We want to know what happened to our mokopuna'
4
Michael Jackson songs dropped from New Zealand radio stations
5
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Woman with smartphone (file picture).

Female teacher who sent nude photos to male high school student has registration cancelled

Christchurch man, 27, convicted of an indecent act after suspicious approaches
Mr Chance, 43, has not been seen for more than a week.

Missing Auckland man Denver Chance's car last seen in Waihi, police reveal
00:43
Marama Davidson said she is concerned about a number of alleged inequities.

Inquiry launched into whether Māori get the same health outcomes as other groups