Kiwi researchers working on eating disorder study shining light on men's mental health delighted by response

New Zealand researchers working on a large global study on eating disorders are delighted by the number of Kiwi men who’ve volunteered to participate.
Since 1 NEWS highlighted a shortage of male participants on Thursday, 29 men have contacted the EDGI project, which is being run by a University of Otago research team in Christchurch.
“We’re delighted with the response so far,” co-lead investigator Dr Jenny Jordan said. “We are keen to hear from any males aged over 16 who’ve had an eating disorder at any stage in their life.”
The EDGI project is the world’s largest eating disorders genetic investigation.
Its purpose is to pinpoint genes that influence the risk of developing disorders like anorexia nervosa, binge eating and bulimia nervosa.
Jordan says there is a perception that eating disorders primarily affect women but this isn’t the case.